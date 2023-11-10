BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -November is our cloudiest month of the year, and Friday certainly proved that. Clouds abounded throughout the day with on-and-off showers.

There will be a few more rain showers & mountain snow showers through the evening hours as a cold front drops down from Canada. As that front moves southward overnight, skies will clear by Saturday morning.

The weekend will then feature some rare November sunshine, but temperatures will be running about 10 degrees below normal (normal high for Burlington is now 49 degrees). There may be a few clouds with the chance for a few flurries in the Northeast Kingdom late in the day on Veterans Day. Sunday will be the sunnier of the two weekend days.

Monday will start out with some sunshine, but a minor disturbance will kick up a few rain & snow showers late Monday into the first part of Tuesday. It will clear out again for Wednesday & Thursday, and temperatures will be making a rebound, closer to, or even a bit above, normal.

Clouds will be on the increase on Friday with breezy conditions as a frontal system moves in late in the day with rain showers.

Enjoy the sunshine this weekend as we honor our veterans! -Gary

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.