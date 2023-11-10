How to help
By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Friday! We are starting our Friday with a good amount of cloud cover. Some places along the Connecticut River Valley dipped below freezing last night, so keep in mind any places that saw any melting may have had some re-freezing last night, so there could be some black ice. As we head through the course of our Friday, we could see a few more light rain showers or mountain snow showers, but accumulations remain fairly minimal. Daytime highs today climb into the mid and upper 40s. Overnight lows tonight are in the 20s.

The weekend features a little more sunshine than initially expected, with partly sunny skies for both Saturday and Sunday. That sunshine we see will do very little to warm us up, though, as daytime highs are only in the mid to upper 30s for Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows both nights are in the 20s.

A minor disturbance may kick up a few rain or snow showers late Monday into early Tuesday. After that, it will dry by the middle and end of next week as temperatures return to near, or a bit above, normal.

Have a great weekend!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

