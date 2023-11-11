How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Children’s nightgowns recalled for burn hazard

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the iMoonzzz nightgowns fail to meet the...
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the iMoonzzz nightgowns fail to meet the flammability standards for children’s sleepwear.(U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Thousands of children’s nightgowns have been recalled due to a burn hazard.

The recall affects more than 13,000 nightgowns that were sold by iMoonzzz.

They were sold exclusively on Amazon from March through June.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the nightgowns fail to meet the flammability standards for children’s sleepwear.

They were sold in various colors and in several sizes.

They also have iMoonzzz, made in China and the washing instructions printed on a sewn-in side-seam label.

No injuries have been reported. Consumers should stop using them and contact the company for a refund.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Goodrich was last seen October 17, 2020.
WCAX Investigates: The disappearance of Ashley Goodrich
More businesses are leaving downtown Burlington, adding to the number of already vacant...
Exodus of Burlington businesses prompts worries about downtown’s economic health
File photo
Burlington ambulance stolen while responding to call
Authorities are investigating a shooting in Hardwick Wednesday night that left one person...
Police ID victims in Caledonia County shootings
Noah Kahan/File
Vermonter Noah Kahan nominated for Grammy

Latest News

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh looks on during the second half of an NCAA college football game...
Michigan will be without coach Jim Harbaugh against No. 9 Penn State after no ruling to lift ban
FILE - The shooting at a home in Austin that also left the suspected gunman dead, the city...
Texas police officer killed in a shooting that left another officer wounded
FILE - A Palestinian child walks with a bicycle by the rubble of a building after it was hit by...
Gaza’s main hospital goes dark in intense fighting as Israel’s attacks put it at odds with allies
file
Students learn the importance of veterans