Students learn the importance of veterans

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION Vt. (WCAX) - On this veterans day, kids are reflecting on the meaning of the holiday. Students from the White River Elementary School in the Upper Valley visited the VA medical center this week to learn more about vets. But the field trip was meaningful for teachers as well. A tug-of-war with teachers was one of the many activities the kids participated in. Third and 4th grade teacher Nicolette Raney has a special connection to veterans day. Her husband is currently serving in the Vermont National Guard. She told us she’s thankful her students understand that veterans, and active soldiers for that matter, live all around them.

“I just think it is important for our students to see all of our community members as multi-faceted. they have multiple jobs, multiple purposes within our community and it is great when we can focus on different groups within our community to help them feel encouraged and welcomed and grateful that we have them.” said Raney

Raney’s husband is not currently deployed, but she knows what separation feels like. He spent six months away from home during basic training.

