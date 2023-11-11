UVM breaks own attendance record in Pack The Gut

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After setting last year’s Hockey East women’s attendance record of 2,210, this season’s Pack The Gut saw 2,705 fans cram into Gutterson Fieldhouse on Friday night.

The 12th-ranked Cats jumped out to a 3-0 lead over 15th-ranked Boston College, before the Eagles got hot, scoring six unanswered goals to win it 6-3.

Natalie Mlynkova, Kaylee Lewis and Maddy Skelton all scored for UVM.

