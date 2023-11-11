How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

UVM breaks own attendance record in Pack The Gut

Record broken by almost 500 fans
Record broken by almost 500 fans
By Michael Dugan
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 12:05 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After setting last year’s Hockey East women’s attendance record of 2,210, this season’s Pack The Gut saw 2,705 fans cram into Gutterson Fieldhouse on Friday night.

The 12th-ranked Cats jumped out to a 3-0 lead over 15th-ranked Boston College, before the Eagles got hot, scoring six unanswered goals to win it 6-3.

Natalie Mlynkova, Kaylee Lewis and Maddy Skelton all scored for UVM.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Goodrich was last seen October 17, 2020.
WCAX Investigates: The disappearance of Ashley Goodrich
More businesses are leaving downtown Burlington, adding to the number of already vacant...
Exodus of Burlington businesses prompts worries about downtown’s economic health
Authorities are investigating a shooting in Hardwick Wednesday night that left one person...
Police ID victims in Caledonia County shootings
File photo
Burlington ambulance stolen while responding to call
Athletes from local college squash teams could benefit from the Olympic announcement.
New sports in 2028 Olympics could bring opportunities to Vt.

Latest News

Cadets edge Beacons 4-3
Norwich downs UMass-Boston at Kreitzberg
Record broken by almost 500 fans
UVM breaks own attendance record in Pack The Gut
Cadets edge Beacons 4-3
Norwich downs UMass-Boston at Kreitzberg
Utterback, Olson lead the way with 20 points each
UVM women’s hoops opens season with win