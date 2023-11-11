How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 4:57 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A cold front will have cleared the area this morning, ushering in dry and colder air. So, Veterans Day will be partly sunny but chilly, with highs in the 30s to around 40 degrees. Tonight will be cold, with lows in the 20s, and maybe a few teens in spots like Saranac Lake. Sunday will be mostly sunny, but it will remain chilly with highs mainly in the 30s.

Monday will be dry, then a clipper will bring showers and snow showers overnight. Scattered rain/snow showers will continue Tuesday, especially early. Highs will be in the low 40s.

We’ll have a nice warmup for the latter half of the week. Wednesday will be mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 40s, a nice day for outdoor activities. Thursday will have highs in the low 50s, which is above average for this time of year. We’ll be back into the low 50s on Friday, though showers are expected by afternoon. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Goodrich was last seen October 17, 2020.
WCAX Investigates: The disappearance of Ashley Goodrich
More businesses are leaving downtown Burlington, adding to the number of already vacant...
Exodus of Burlington businesses prompts worries about downtown’s economic health
File photo
Burlington ambulance stolen while responding to call
Authorities are investigating a shooting in Hardwick Wednesday night that left one person...
Police ID victims in Caledonia County shootings
Athletes from local college squash teams could benefit from the Olympic announcement.
New sports in 2028 Olympics could bring opportunities to Vt.

Latest News

Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your Friday outlook from the WCAX weather team.
Evening Weather Webcast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Peter has the latest forecast.
Afternoon Weather Webcast