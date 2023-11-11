BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A cold front will have cleared the area this morning, ushering in dry and colder air. So, Veterans Day will be partly sunny but chilly, with highs in the 30s to around 40 degrees. Tonight will be cold, with lows in the 20s, and maybe a few teens in spots like Saranac Lake. Sunday will be mostly sunny, but it will remain chilly with highs mainly in the 30s.

Monday will be dry, then a clipper will bring showers and snow showers overnight. Scattered rain/snow showers will continue Tuesday, especially early. Highs will be in the low 40s.

We’ll have a nice warmup for the latter half of the week. Wednesday will be mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 40s, a nice day for outdoor activities. Thursday will have highs in the low 50s, which is above average for this time of year. We’ll be back into the low 50s on Friday, though showers are expected by afternoon. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s.

