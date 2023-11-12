2nd annual Vt Steampunk Exposition in Essex Junction

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - A crowd in top hats and peacoats descended on Essex this weekend.

Vermont Gatherings hosted the second annual Vermont Steampunk Exposition at the Champlain Valley Expo. A fantastical, science fiction inspired twist on the Victorian era — steampunk features elements of steam-powered machinery through fashion and funky innovations.

Steampunk gatherings are a chance for fans to share their creations and mingle with other steamers.

Elizabeth Larosa of Essex stopped by with a roommate for the fun.

“I’ve always loved steampunk as a style, I’ve always loved an excuse to dress up,” Larosa said. “So I thought it would be fun.”

Larosa and her roommate checked out a booth of steampunk jewelry.

There were lots of vendors there, including steampunk authors, artists and makers.

The expo also featured workshops and demonstrations, like a man who rode a mechanical horse-like-bike around the venue.

