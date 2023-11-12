How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Burr and Burton claims division 1 football state title

Bulldogs win first title since 2019
Bulldogs win first title since 2019
By Michael Dugan
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 12:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - After a game of the year candidate, Burr and Burton outlasted Hartford to win the division one football state championship 35-28.

“It’s so surreal to enjoy this moment with all my boys, these teammates I work so hard with all season. Day and night, we come out here and get the job done, it’s unbelievable,” Jack McCoy said.

“Great coaching, great planning, the boys never gave up and it’s all we could ask for,” Carter Cave said. Pinch me, man, it feels like I’m dreaming. It’s awesome, it feels amazing. All this hard work I’ve put in over the offseason, it feels awesome.”

Check out the full recap in the video above.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Burlington ambulance stolen while responding to call
Mike Badalyan has a sweet spot for a 2003 Dodge Neon and what it represents for a South...
South Burlington couple get Veterans Day present
.
Trump heading to Saturday campaign stop in Claremont
Noah Kahan/File
Vermonter Noah Kahan nominated for Grammy
Veterans Day honors at Battery Park in Burlington Friday.
Burlington honors veterans with Battery Park ceremony

Latest News

Falcons fend off Colchester down the stretch
North Country wins first football championship in 26 years
Jackets get revenge over rival Woodstock
Windsor wins third straight division 3 football championship
Bulldogs win first title since 2019
Burr and Burton claims division 1 football state title
Falcons fend off Colchester down the stretch
North Country wins first football championship in 26 years