Burr and Burton claims division 1 football state title

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - After a game of the year candidate, Burr and Burton outlasted Hartford to win the division one football state championship 35-28.

“It’s so surreal to enjoy this moment with all my boys, these teammates I work so hard with all season. Day and night, we come out here and get the job done, it’s unbelievable,” Jack McCoy said.

“Great coaching, great planning, the boys never gave up and it’s all we could ask for,” Carter Cave said. Pinch me, man, it feels like I’m dreaming. It’s awesome, it feels amazing. All this hard work I’ve put in over the offseason, it feels awesome.”

Check out the full recap in the video above.

