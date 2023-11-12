Champlain College Esports Club hosts 48 hour gaming fundraiser

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For Champlain College student Josh Ziluck - gaming is more than just a hobby.

“When I got to Champlain, I always had a passion for gaming, and the thing that stood out to me the most about esports was really the community. It bought all of us together playing games,” Ziluck said.

For the ninth year, Champlain College and its esports program are teaming up to support the children’s miracle network, at University of Vermont Children’s Hospital with a 48-hour marathon Extra Life event starting Friday evening and ending on Sunday.

Children like Brigs Page who visit the hospital frequently - and could benefit from the funds raised.

”We have to go there every couple of weeks to make sure that we can manage my pump and my diabetes,” Page said.

With the right treatment -- Page said he can have fun as a child.

”My pump is a little device that is attached to my body that can give me insulin to help me have just a normal life as a kid,” Page said.

His mother -- Emily Fox -- says gaming has helped brigs in many ways.

”Gaming has done a lot for brigs I think to help him feel included, and help him feel like he’s successful at something,” Fox said.

And Page says he likes to see other game lovers as well.

“I’m very excited to see all the gamers and this is one of my favorite events,” Page said.

As for Ziluck - he appreciates the other opportunities gaming brings, and it really allowed us to find more than just what it is to play but also to compete and to build friendships and connections,” Ziluck said.

Last year they raised roughly $4000, and they hope to raise even more this year.

