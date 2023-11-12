How to help
Colchester community celebrates Veterans Day
By Sophia Thomas
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 8:14 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Community members gathered at Dick Mazza’s General Store in Colchester Saturday to celebrate Veteran’s Day.

The Colchester Milton Rotary hosted the event, with Colchester Police and Fire Department in attendance.

Rotary members and other locals took to the podium to commemorate the day, reading the names of dozens of Vermont veterans.

They also honored local heroes, including medical workers, first responders and teachers nominated by the community and nearby businesses.

State Commissioner of Public Safety Jennifer Morrison was named a Paul Harris Fellow, a rotary award acknowledging individuals who contribute $1,000 or more to The Rotary Foundation.

“It’s doubly impactful because my father was also a Paul Harris Fellow and I know he would be very proud of this accomplishment,” Morrison shared.

Former Colchester Police Chief Doug Allen was also named a Paul Harris Fellow for his police work and community involvement.

The Colchester Milton Rotary held a similar Veteran’s Day celebration earlier Saturday morning in Milton.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

