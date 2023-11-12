How to help
Governor Scott to fund industrial site cleanup

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BROWNFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A new life for old industrial sites in several Vermont communities. Governor Phil Scott recently announced $4 million in Brownfield cleanup in seven communities. The cash will be given to developers in Hardwick, Burlington, Newport, Barre, Fairlee, Rutland and Winooski to help them get a jump start on cleaning former industrial sites. The funds come from last years’ budget, and help bring down the cost of remediation.

“There’s always a need for this money because it puts those sites back in play where a development may not pencil out if the developer has to pay for the remediation so its valuable money.” said, Joan Goldstein the Vermont economic development commissioner

She says commercial and housing projects are slated to be built on the former sites.

