Has rising cost of materials hurt the craft show vendors?

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Many towns had craft fairs this weekend, which is helping vendors but the cost of travel and materials is also hurting them.

For Reign Vermont Owner Bridget LaMell -- crafting is her livelihood - and the people in Vermont help her keep creating.

”People really like to support locally made and I’ve been in business 30 years because of a local following,” LaMell said.

LaMell makes bags, skirts, jewelry and more. She says she tries to stay local and not travel outside of Vermont because...

“It is a little expensive now...With the price of gas...It is high but it’s still worth doing and I can still support my business that way,” LaMell said.

Then, there are other factors - like competing crafters.

”Competition you know with the internet and everyone having a shop... Etsy, Amazon everything ... I always say my business is tiny but mighty,” LaMell said.

Despite the challenges -- LaMell says she afford to live off the money she makes from her sales.

“You can go consumer direct and that’s primarily what I do so my costs of goods are high, but I can still make a decent margin and make a living,” LaMell said.

Another vendor Hillary Scott of made with love bracelets says she has been making bracelets for a while but tries to limit her travel time.”We’ve been doing this for probably about 7 years, but we do a couple craft fairs a year just because it is a lot of pocket and so we don’t want to spend too much but we also want to get the word out about the network,” Scott said.

Regardless of the money - both crafters say they enjoy the community that comes with the fairs. The vendors at the craft fair paid a booth fee that went towards U-32 school’s fundraiser for a class trip.

