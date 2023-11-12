Neighbors save man from burning house in Richford

RICHFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Officials confirm neighbors pulled a man to safety after a fire started in his Richford home.

When crews arrived - they say they saw smoke and fire and then called for support from the towns of Enosburgh, Berkshire, and Montgomery.

The chief tells WCAX that the homeowner was alone inside at the time of the fire and these two men rescued him.

The men say they kept him warm until an ambulance arrived to transport him to the hospital for evaluation.

Officials say he appeared in good condition.

However crews are calling the house a total loss.

