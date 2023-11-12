North Country wins first football championship in 26 years

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - After two-and-a-half decades, North Country is coming home with a football trophy. The Falcons defeated Colchester 21-14 to claim the division 2 crown.

“It has been so long, we were overdue, it’s amazing. I’m so happy to bring it home,” Watson Laffoon said. “Two years ago, we didn’t win a game, and now we’re here at number one and state champs. So it’s really, we’ve gone such a long way and it’s an amazing team effort all the way around.”

“I mean it feels special. We worked for it. We all worked for it,” Hayden Boivin said. “It’s so awesome and I can’t wait to celebrate for the rest of my life.”



