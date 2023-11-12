Outdoor Gear Exchange opens new Essex location

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Shopping for outdoor gear just got a little easier for Highgate resident Brianna Weiss.

Weiss, who typically shops at Outdoor Gear Exchange (OGE) in Burlington, scoped out the retailer’s busy new Essex store this weekend. She’s one of many eager to ditch the downtown for a more convenient shopping experience.

“It was nice to be able to find a spot and not have to park in a parking garage and walk all the way to Church Street from there,” Weiss said.

The Essex store officially opened in early November but held its grand opening this weekend. It’s the newest addition to the Essex Experience, a shopping center off Route 15A featuring more than twenty independently-owned Vermont businesses.

Essex resident Moira Deziel welcomes the development.

“Essex Experience has been bringing in a lot of new stores and restaurants so it’s nice to have it close and vibrant,” Deziel said.

OGE’s flagship store in Burlington isn’t going anywhere, but it’s shrinking, moving the Bargain Basement upstairs. It’s one of many Burlington retailers forced to downsize, or depart, due to a lack of business in the city’s downtown.

OGE Co-owner Marc Sherman hopes the Essex store makes up for the loss.

“We feel that we’re reaching customers that sort of stepped away from the downtown scene and would like to shop with us and shop locally,” Sherman said.

The Essex store is about half the size of the Burlington store’s upstairs but still offers a wide selection of items from every department. Sherman says the children’s consignment could be a major draw for local parents. They’re currently accepting gear for tune-ups with around a week or so turnaround.

