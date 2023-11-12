How to help
St. Johnsbury hosts Scouting Salute to Veterans Parade

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The Scouting Salute to Veterans Parade marched its way through St. Johnsbury to honor men and women in the military on Saturday.

This year - VFW post 793 and pack and troops 007 hosted the event.

Scouts from across the state were invited to march.

They met in uniform at the father lively center in St Johnsbury and the route traveled to main street where they paused in front of the courthouse and then kept moving.

The parade ended at the VFW for lunch.

