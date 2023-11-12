Thanksgiving at the Fletcher Free Library

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A community resource in Burlington is looking to lend a helping hand on Thanksgiving. The Fletcher free library will be open with limited services from noon to 4:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving day. The library will be giving out pre-packaged, refrigerated thanksgiving to-go meals for pickup in the afternoon. Meals include fully cooked roast turkey with gravy and fixings. Meals are provided courtesy of the Farmhouse Group, library officials say they want to do all they can to make sure nobody goes hungry on the holiday. Those interested in helping out can contact the library to sign up.

“We have done different thing’s with giving out food in the past. We have found that the library is a great place for people to come. Our hours are convenient for them. It’s kind of a low barrier way to pick up some food to eat.” Mary Danko at the Fletcher free Library

If anyone is interested in volunteering for the day, you can contact the library and sign up.

