How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Thanksgiving at the Fletcher Free Library

By Hailey Morgan
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 9:31 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A community resource in Burlington is looking to lend a helping hand on Thanksgiving. The Fletcher free library will be open with limited services from noon to 4:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving day. The library will be giving out pre-packaged, refrigerated thanksgiving to-go meals for pickup in the afternoon. Meals include fully cooked roast turkey with gravy and fixings. Meals are provided courtesy of the Farmhouse Group, library officials say they want to do all they can to make sure nobody goes hungry on the holiday. Those interested in helping out can contact the library to sign up.

“We have done different thing’s with giving out food in the past. We have found that the library is a great place for people to come. Our hours are convenient for them. It’s kind of a low barrier way to pick up some food to eat.” Mary Danko at the Fletcher free Library

If anyone is interested in volunteering for the day, you can contact the library and sign up.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Burlington ambulance stolen while responding to call
Mike Badalyan has a sweet spot for a 2003 Dodge Neon and what it represents for a South...
South Burlington couple get Veterans Day present
.
Trump heading to Saturday campaign stop in Claremont
Noah Kahan/File
Vermonter Noah Kahan nominated for Grammy
Veterans Day honors at Battery Park in Burlington Friday.
Burlington honors veterans with Battery Park ceremony

Latest News

Vt. industrial site cleanup
Governor Scott to fund industrial site cleanup
Outdoor Gear Exchange opens new Essex location
Outdoor Gear Exchange opens new Essex location
Colchester community celebrates Veterans Day
Colchester community celebrates Veterans Day
Champlain College Esports Club hosts 48 hour gaming fundraiser
Champlain College Esports Club hosts 48 hour gaming fundraiser