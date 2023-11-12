How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Tibetan Association of Vermont hosts 19th Annual Tibet Festival

The Old North End Community Center was filled with Tibetan cultural dance performances, music,...
The Old North End Community Center was filled with Tibetan cultural dance performances, music, and Tibetan fashion show Saturday.(WCAX)
By Jessica Tara
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 8:12 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Tibetan Association of Vermont hosted their 19th Annual Tibet Festival.

The Old North End Community Center was filled with Tibetan cultural dance performances, music, and Tibetan fashion show Saturday.

People had the opportunity to indulge in Tibetan food as well. Organizers say the festival represent how far Tibetans came.

“And this since moving here, now our community has grown so much. We have like over 40 Tibetan families, we’re trying to keep our culture alive,” Tibetan Association of Vermont President Tsering Yangski Cummings said.

Cummings said part of this festival is to share the traditions with the Vermont community.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Burlington ambulance stolen while responding to call
Ashley Goodrich was last seen October 17, 2020.
WCAX Investigates: The disappearance of Ashley Goodrich
More businesses are leaving downtown Burlington, adding to the number of already vacant...
Exodus of Burlington businesses prompts worries about downtown’s economic health
Authorities are investigating a shooting in Hardwick Wednesday night that left one person...
Police ID victims in Caledonia County shootings
Noah Kahan/File
Vermonter Noah Kahan nominated for Grammy

Latest News

Scouting Salute to Veterans Parade, St. Johnsbury
St. Johnsbury hosts Scouting Salute to Veterans Parade
Scouting Salute to Veterans Parade, St. Johnsbury
Scouting Salute to Veterans Parade 2023
file
Students learn the importance of veterans
Work underway on largest northern NY EV charging station
Dedications stack up for Vermont's longest-serving Senator