Tibetan Association of Vermont hosts 19th Annual Tibet Festival

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Tibetan Association of Vermont hosted their 19th Annual Tibet Festival.

The Old North End Community Center was filled with Tibetan cultural dance performances, music, and Tibetan fashion show Saturday.

People had the opportunity to indulge in Tibetan food as well. Organizers say the festival represent how far Tibetans came.

“And this since moving here, now our community has grown so much. We have like over 40 Tibetan families, we’re trying to keep our culture alive,” Tibetan Association of Vermont President Tsering Yangski Cummings said.

Cummings said part of this festival is to share the traditions with the Vermont community.

