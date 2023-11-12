How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

US military aircraft crashes over eastern Mediterranean Sea

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin waits for the arrival of Croatian Defense Minister Mario...
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin waits for the arrival of Croatian Defense Minister Mario Banozic to the Pentagon, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. military aircraft has gone down over the eastern Mediterranean Sea, U.S. European Command said Saturday.

The command said in a statement that the aircraft crashed while conducting training operations. It said the cause is under investigation, but there are no indications of any hostile activity involved.

The command said that out of respect for the families affected, no other information would be released on personnel involved.

It wasn’t immediately clear what military service the aircraft belonged to. The Air Force has sent additional squadrons to the region and the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier, which has an array of aircraft on board, has also been operating in the eastern Mediterranean.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Burlington ambulance stolen while responding to call
Mike Badalyan has a sweet spot for a 2003 Dodge Neon and what it represents for a South...
South Burlington couple get Veterans Day present
.
Trump heading to Saturday campaign stop in Claremont
Noah Kahan/File
Vermonter Noah Kahan nominated for Grammy
Veterans Day honors at Battery Park in Burlington Friday.
Burlington honors veterans with Battery Park ceremony

Latest News

FILE - A man sits on the rubble overlooking the debris of buildings that were targeted by...
Heavy fighting rages near main Gaza hospital and people trapped inside say they cannot flee
Virginia State University is getting $1.45 million over the next four years to support their...
Virginia State University officer critically wounded in shooting near campus, officials say
Vt. industrial site cleanup
Governor Scott to fund industrial site cleanup
The Fletcher Free Library in Burlington, Vermont.
Thanksgiving at the Fletcher Free Library