What-to-do: Sunday, November 12

Zenbarn in Waterbury is hosting an empty bowl event to raise relief funds for flooded farms and families. The sliding scale entry free has an encouraged start of $35. For kids it’s $10. Participants are encouraged to pick a handmade bowl, fill it with soup, bread, artisan cheeses and dessert. The beautiful handmade bowls are made by the mud studio, and ticket holders can keep whichever they choose! There’s also an online auction of local crafts and services so anyone can participate if they can’t make it to Waterbury.

It’s the final day to catch the lyric theatre company’s production of The Prom. The story is about four eccentric Broadway stars’ journey to rural Indiana to help a brave student face off against a bigoted and narrow-minded P.T.A. You can celebrate the prom alongside the lyric theater company’s 50th anniversary. The show is at the Flynn with tickets starting at $20. Brattleboro Museum and Art Center is putting on quite the show for the 16th time.

The annual Lego contest and exhibit will feature all sorts of Lego creations from kids as young as five-years-old. To adults who never stopped loving to create it’s the last say to check out all the Lego sculptures. There’s a special printmaking workshop featuring legos as printing tools today as well. Registration for the classes are required.

