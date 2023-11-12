Windsor wins third straight division 3 football championship

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - In the first game of championship Saturday, the Windsor football team got revenge for its regular season loss to Woodstock, downing the Wasps 36-0 to successfully three-peat as division three football champions.

“First year for me, and this is my family. I just moved here, changed schools, and I’m just so excited that I just won this with my new family and my hometown,” Brady Olmstead said. “So that just feels amazing for me.”

“I think we needed that loss, honestly. We kept patting ourselves on the back too much because of our win streak,” Avery Bean said. “‘Oh we’ll get ‘em next week, oh we’ll get better next week.’ Once that loss happened, it was like the whole entire week, the last three weeks have just been change in our head, change in our eyes and we’ve just been really focused and dialed in.”

Check out the full recap in the video above.

