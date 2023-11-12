YCQM Nov. 12, 2023
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week on You Can Quote Me - we speak with guests Susan Sweetser and Gail Billings; two volunteers with the “Wreaths Across America” organization. A group hoping to get wreaths on the graves of all Vermont vets.
Plus deadly products still for sale despite being banned. What we discovered, plus we get a behind-the-scenes look at the government’s import inspection process.
And where is she? A grieving family and investigators looking for answers about a missing mom.
