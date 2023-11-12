How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

YCQM Nov. 12, 2023

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week on You Can Quote Me - we speak with guests Susan Sweetser and Gail Billings; two volunteers with the “Wreaths Across America” organization. A group hoping to get wreaths on the graves of all Vermont vets.

Plus deadly products still for sale despite being banned. What we discovered, plus we get a behind-the-scenes look at the government’s import inspection process.

And where is she? A grieving family and investigators looking for answers about a missing mom.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Burlington ambulance stolen while responding to call
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Mike Badalyan has a sweet spot for a 2003 Dodge Neon and what it represents for a South...
South Burlington couple get Veterans Day present
Noah Kahan/File
Vermonter Noah Kahan nominated for Grammy
Outdoor Gear Exchange opens new Essex location
Outdoor Gear Exchange opens new Essex location

Latest News

The Old North End Community Center was filled with Tibetan cultural dance performances, music,...
Tibetan Association of Vermont hosts 19th Annual Tibet Festival
Champlain College Esports Club hosts 48 hour gaming fundraiser
Champlain College Esports Club hosts 48 hour gaming fundraiser
Outdoor Gear Exchange opens new Essex location
Outdoor Gear Exchange opens new Essex location
Richford house fire
Neighbors save man from burning house in Richford