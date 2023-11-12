How to help
By Dave Busch
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 5:54 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a quiet Veterans Day, but low clouds stubbornly remained in the region, especially in northern sections. It will stay mostly cloudy into this morning. Even so, lows will be in the upper teens to upper 20s. We’ll finally have partly sunny skies during the afternoon, with continued chilly highs in the 30s to near 40 degrees. The colder valleys will drop back into the teens tonight.

Morning sun will give way to increasing clouds Monday, as we’ll get grazed by a clipper system in Canada. Scattered showers and mountain snow showers will arrive during the afternoon, and continue overnight. The precipitation will be light, so no big impacts are expected. Scattered rain/snow showers will continue Tuesday, though mainly during the morning. High temperatures will be in the low 40s, with lows in the 20s to 30s.

We’ll have a pleasant warmup for the latter half of the week, with mostly sunny skies for Wednesday, and highs in the mid to upper 40s. Thursday will be a pleasant day for being outdoors, as highs will reach the low 50s. Friday will still be mild, but rain is likely by afternoon, continuing overnight. This will end as scattered showers and mountain snow showers on Saturday.

