Balint on GOP plan to avoid government shutdown

By Darren Perron
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - House Republicans have submitted a plan to avoid another government shutdown, and Congresswoman Becca Balint says she is still trying to determine what their two-step approach would mean for programs in Vermont.

“Whether it is food programs, veterans who need to get health care, Medicare, Social Security and sometimes don’t know the ramifications until we’re in it,” said Balint, D-Vermont.

She says while she’s more optimistic this week than last, anytime a shutdown threat looms it impacts the economy and she says that’s happening again now.

Watch the video to see more of Darren Perron’s conversation with Rep. Balint, including whether she thinks the shutdown can be avoided. And she is his guest on “You Can Quote Me” this Sunday morning at 11:30 a.m.

