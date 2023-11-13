Barbara Ann Cochran adding author to her list of careers

RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - In a writing class at the University of Vermont, Barbara Ann Cochran was told to write about an experience that had an impact on her. She wrote about winning gold at the Olympics.

Decades later, that piece is the prologue for her book.

The ski champion began writing years ago, penning a few chapters before getting sidetracked.

“I set it aside, I didn’t work on it, didn’t pick it up, but it was always on my bucket list to finish my book,” Cochran said.

This fall, she did just that. Her memoir “Hike the Course” came out on November 4. At a book signing last weekend, she sold every copy she brought, and the book is gaining traction on Amazon.

“Hike the Course” tells the story of Cochran’s ski career, from learning to ski on a hill in her Richmond backyard to winning gold at the 1972 Olympics in Japan.

Cochran smiles at the memory of her win.

“At the time, it was like one baby step at a time,” she recalled. “So it didn’t seem like it was that big a deal.”

Like her ski career, Cochran’s story is inextricably tied to her family and their founding of Cochran’s Ski Area.

Cochran’s Ski Club director Bobby Farrell says the Cochran family is an inspiration for kids learning to ski on the historic slopes.

“Just incredible role models for everybody in the club,” Farrell said. “Each kid can come here every day and dream they want to become Olympians and know that that dream can come true.”

Between the Cochran family and other athletes who started their career at Cochran’s, the ski area has produced dozens of nationally acclaimed skiers.

Cochran hopes her memoir reminds young athletes that their dreams are possible with some elbow grease.

“A lot of hard work. It takes some nitpicking to become the best that you can be,” Cochran said. “And being the best that you can be is really all that matters. Nothing more matters.”

Cochran’s retired now but skis on her family’s slopes every chance she gets. And she’s still passing on her passion, running a workshop this winter to teach toddlers how to ski.

