BPD: Man allegedly shot in foot in drug dispute

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police are investigating a shooting incident after a man was allegedly shot in the foot following a drug dispute in the Queen City.

It happened around 1:15 Monday morning at a residence on Eastern Avenue.

Burlington Police Department received a call from a man claiming he was shot by a person or persons who robbed him of drugs. He was brought to UVM Medical Center for treatment.

Police say they are not sure if this incident is related to the gunfire on Main Street Sunday or the shooting on Decatur Street that left two people dead Sunday night.

