Fewer Regents exams? State looks at other ways to test students

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The future of education in New York may include fewer Regents exams and more projects and presentations. The diplomas may look a bit different, too.

For many high schoolers across New York, a pencil and Scantron are the two things that stand between them, summer vacation, and ultimately graduation.

That’s because centered around a high school diploma are Regents exams.

“We all know lots and lots of folks who are geniuses. But then when they go to take a test, it doesn’t show up on a test,” said Jefferson-Lewis BOCES Superintendent Stephen Todd.

New York state is looking to make graduation requirements more flexible, which could mean re-considering the number of Regents exams high school students take and providing other forms of assessments like presentations and projects.

That’s just one of the recommendations outlined in the state education department’s Blue Ribbon Commission released Monday morning. It was formed in 2019 to rethink graduation requirements.

“The standards are the list of things that students need to know and be able to do. The way you measure those standards don’t have to look the same for everybody, as long as people are measuring up to the standards,” said Todd.

Other recommendations include making the switch from three diplomas to one.

The commission says it would simplify the current system, which includes three diploma options: local; Regents, and advanced Regents diplomas.

“A New York state diploma with a variety of seals and endorsements, depending on what you choose for your pathway,” said Todd.

The New York State Teachers Union responded to the recommendations Monday morning, writing that they “recognize what educators know so well: that each of our students is a unique learner with talents, skills and aspirations that should be fully explored and nurtured on their way to graduation.”

These recommendations are not final. The Board of Regents will spend a few months going over them before making any decisions, which may take several years to implement.

