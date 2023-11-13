How to help
Fire started at BPD headquarters

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:21 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police say someone entered the vestibule at police headquarters and began setting things on fire.

That was around 2 Monday morning.

The fire and smoke triggered the sprinklers and with smoke and water dispatch was forced to move operations to the South Burlington Police Department. Burlington Fire Department quickly responded and declared the building safe for re-entry.

An investigation is underway and no one was injured but is estimated BPD sustained thousands of dollars in damage. Chief Jon Murad says nobody is in custody.

