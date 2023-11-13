Fletcher Free Library hosts “Books for Children” campaign

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont library is putting picture books under the Christmas tree this holiday season.

The Fletcher Free Library is kicking off its annual “Books for Children” gift campaign. The program helps low-income families to support young kids learning.

people interested in participating can purchase a children’s book at 20% off from Crow Books or Phoenix Books and then leave it at each store’s collection bin. The Fletcher Free Library also has a drop-off bin for books purchased elsewhere.

The books collected will go to 3 and 4-year-olds in community organizations, including the Head Start program.

