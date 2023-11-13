How to help
Four arrested in St. Johnsbury drug bust

St. Johnsbury drug arrests
St. Johnsbury drug arrests(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Four people are in custody after a drug bust in St. Johnsbury.

Last Tuesday St. Johnsbury police carried out a search warrant on a Main Street apartment building.

Police say they believe the illegal drug sales were happening in the building and residents Alicia Alling and Steven Turcotte both had active arrest warrants.

While searching the first unit police outside noticed two people throwing things off of the roof of a neighboring building. A search of the second unit found a window with access to the roof Where Luke Mckinnie and Xavion Martin of Springfield, Massachusetts were located.

Police say they found ripped bags with hardened, powdery clumps about ten feet away from the two men and on the sidewalk below. That substance tested positive for cocaine.

They later found Turcotte hiding behind a cooling unit -- and took him into custody as well. It is unclear where officers found Alling.

