Four in custody after St. Johnsbury drug bust

St. Johnsbury drug arrests
St. Johnsbury drug arrests(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 10:31 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Four people are in custody after a drug bust in St. Johnsbury.

Police said they went to two apartments to execute an active search warrant.

Police say they think residents of the first apartment, Alicia Alling and her boyfriend Steven Turcotte, were participating in illegal drug sales.

When police went to the house, Alling and Turcotte ran up to the roof and started throwing cocaine off of it.

Police then ram through the door of a second apartment of Luke McKinnie and Xavion and Martin of Springfield, Massachusetts - where they found multiple powdery clumps and small plastic baggies which later tested positive as cocaine.

Police then found Turcotte hiding behind a cooling unit in the second apartment.

