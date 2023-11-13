Future of policing in Swanton could include new public safety building

SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The future of policing is on the table in Swanton. Town officials and village trustees will meet Monday night to discuss options which could include a new public safety building.

Swanton Village Police Chief Matthew Sullivan says his department has grown out of its current space.

“Essentially it was just these three rooms. That you see, my office. There is the storage closet behind the camera here. Then there is the processing room, and the administrative desk and dispatch center. Where the officers work out of also, at a desk. We are completely out of storage,” Sullivan said.

The building they are in is about 50 years old and is also home to the fire department.

“The 1970s design of this building does not match modern firefighting. It does not match the hazards and the problems that we have today. We are out of space, we have no ability to evolve to whatever the future may hold for the next 50 years,” said Assistant Swanton Fire Chief Daniel Chevalier.

Police serve the village 24/7 and cover the town part-time from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sullivan says that can often cause problems for folks calling for help.

“It creates a great deal of confusion for the community. So we have people in town calling us on a regular basis for incidents occuring outside of our coverage hour. I feel bad telling them, listen, you need to call Vermont State Police,” the chief said.

The pitch is to offer more services to town residents. In turn, they could help pay for a new public safety building.

“Everybody in the town and village would pay for the same thing,” Swanton Village Manager Bill Sheets said.

Sheets says there’s a Town Meeting Day proposal in the works that would fund a new building, which could cost around $20 million. It would be built on land in front of the current building that was purchased by the village earlier this year.

“Everybody in the town and village would pay for the same thing, pay the same rate for policing. You would actually see the bond then. The annual amount of the bond would be wrapped up into the operating costs of the organization and paid for by everybody equally,” Sheet said.

Residents in the area told me off-camera that a new building is a good idea, but when it comes to more policing, some aren’t sure that’s necessary.

The village hopes to hold a series of open houses in their current building leading up to a Town Meeting Day vote.

