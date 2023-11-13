How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Hochul addresses recent rise in antisemitism statewide

Hochul addresses antisemitism
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:01 AM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul spoke at an American Jewish Committee meeting in New York City on Sunday about antisemitism in the state.

During her speech, she discussed protests that have been occurring throughout New York, including a vandalism in Grand Central and antisemitic threats from a student at Cornell University earlier this month.

Hochul also recently returned from a trip to Israel, and she reaffirmed her stance that she supports the country and its right to protect itself, but said she also advocates for the preservation of Palestinian civilian lives.

“The sense of urgency I feel is also driven by what I saw and experienced in Israel just a week and a half after the nightmare on October 7,” she said. I can’t say I was prepared for what I saw, anyone on my staff, all my young Jewish staffers with me. The images I saw will never leave me.”

Hochul said she pleaded with Israeli leaders to allow humanitarian aid to Gaza citizens, to be better than the Hamas terrorists.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decatur Street shooting investigation in Burlington.
2 dead in Burlington shooting
Burlington police are investigating a shooting incident after a man was shot in the foot...
Man shot in foot in alleged Burlington drug dispute
Gunfire crimes in Burlington Sunday night left two people dead and one on the run.
2 dead as police investigate multiple shooting incidents in Burlington
The Burlington police are investigating an arson at their own department headquarters.
Police investigating arson at Burlington Police Department
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months

Latest News

The 16th annual Taste of Vermont event in Washington, D.C., last week boasted more than 30...
Washington gets a little taste of Vermont
Gunfire crimes in Burlington Sunday night left two people dead and one on the run.
2 dead as police investigate multiple shooting incidents in Burlington
New emergency winter shelter for homeless opening in Montpelier
New effort to keep Mount Tom star shining bright for generations to come
Vt. libraries push for funding as they find themselves on front lines of housing crisis