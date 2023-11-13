Hochul addresses recent rise in antisemitism statewide

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul spoke at an American Jewish Committee meeting in New York City on Sunday about antisemitism in the state.

During her speech, she discussed protests that have been occurring throughout New York, including a vandalism in Grand Central and antisemitic threats from a student at Cornell University earlier this month.

Hochul also recently returned from a trip to Israel, and she reaffirmed her stance that she supports the country and its right to protect itself, but said she also advocates for the preservation of Palestinian civilian lives.

“The sense of urgency I feel is also driven by what I saw and experienced in Israel just a week and a half after the nightmare on October 7,” she said. I can’t say I was prepared for what I saw, anyone on my staff, all my young Jewish staffers with me. The images I saw will never leave me.”

Hochul said she pleaded with Israeli leaders to allow humanitarian aid to Gaza citizens, to be better than the Hamas terrorists.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.