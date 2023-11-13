How to help
Hoopcats cruise past Plattsburgh State 92-41

TJ Long led all scorers with 20
By Michael Dugan
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 10:43 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s basketball team came out on fire on Saturday and never looked back, cruising to a 92-41 win over Plattsburgh State. All 10 players who entered the game for UVM, with TJ Long leading the way with 20 points.

“I thought Plattsburgh played hard the whole game, they ran a lot of actions that were good for us to try and guard,” head coach John Becker said. “We were short-handed tonight with a bunch of guys injured. We had 10 healthy bodies, and I thought everyone that played, played hard, played the right way, and we saw a lot of good things out there tonight.”

