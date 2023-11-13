Hoopcats cruise past Plattsburgh State 92-41

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s basketball team came out on fire on Saturday and never looked back, cruising to a 92-41 win over Plattsburgh State. All 10 players who entered the game for UVM, with TJ Long leading the way with 20 points.

“I thought Plattsburgh played hard the whole game, they ran a lot of actions that were good for us to try and guard,” head coach John Becker said. “We were short-handed tonight with a bunch of guys injured. We had 10 healthy bodies, and I thought everyone that played, played hard, played the right way, and we saw a lot of good things out there tonight.”

