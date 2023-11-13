How to help
One dead, at least 4 others injured in Louisiana university stabbing, police say

FILE - Police say one person is dead and at least four people were injured in a stabbing at...
FILE - Police say one person is dead and at least four people were injured in a stabbing at Louisiana Tech University.(WAFB)
By Madison Remrey and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RUSTON, La. (KNOE/Gray News) - One person is dead and at least four others were injured after a stabbing at Louisiana Tech University, KNOE reports.

A suspect is in custody

According to a message sent through the university’s emergency notification system, the stabbing happened at Lambright Intramural.

Officers are on the scene and ask the public to avoid the area.

Copyright 2023 KNOE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

