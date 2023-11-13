How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Man on a maple mission to bring joy to Vt. long-term care facilities

Man on a maple mission to bring joy to Vt. long-term care facilities
Man on a maple mission to bring joy to Vt. long-term care facilities(wcax)
By Elissa Borden
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - He’s a big supporter of the golden rule, and he’s using Vermont’s liquid gold to show it.

Our Elissa Borden met one man visiting long-term care facilities to drop off maple syrup, covering 2,000 miles and delivering 2,000 smiles.

When Jay Morris wanders into a long-term care facility you can bet it’s going to be a sweet visit. “Oh they’re all excited, you just walk in and ask the whole crew, do they love maple syrup? And all their hands go up,” said Morris

For the past few months, Morris has been making stops all around the state, with the sweet stuff in tow. Most recently to Burlington’s Birchwood Terrace.

“Probably 80 facilities from one corner of the state to the next I’ve been to hospices, Hope Lodge, Ronald McDonald House, so not just elderly facilities,” said Morris.

But no matter where he winds up the reaction is always the same. He calls the campaign ‘2,000 Miles for 2,000 Smiles.’ Each stop includes some quality time with residents and a sugary delivery.

It’s an idea this central Vermont native got a while back. “I was visiting a good friend of mine’s dad at a facility and they were serving Log Cabin, or fake whatever,” said Morris.

So, he decided to bring them some of the good stuff. “Their expressions were just unbelievable,” Morris said.

But it wasn’t until after his brother passed away that Morris inherited a chunk of change, and decided to buy syrup with some of it. His goal to share the wealth and share his message, “Help others when you can.”

Nowadays that help is a sweet treat for older Vermonters.

“I think it’s wonderful. It’s a wonderful thing,” said Birchwood Terrace resident Beverly Roberge.

“The residents can tell the difference between the real stuff and the fake stuff. And happy residents is what we’re here for,” said Alecia DiMario, the Executive Director of Birchwood Terrace.

As Morris racks up more miles on his SUV, he’s tapping out of this maple syrup tour for now but is hoping he’s offered some Grade-A inspiration for others to do the same.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
File photo
Burlington ambulance stolen while responding to call
Outdoor Gear Exchange opens new Essex location
Outdoor Gear Exchange opens new Essex location
Decatur Street shooting investigation Burlington
Two dead in Burlington shooting
Vt. industrial site cleanup
Governor Scott to fund industrial site cleanup

Latest News

Fire started at BPD headquarters
Fire started at BPD headquarters
File Photo
BPD: Man allegedly shot in foot in drug dispute
Decatur Street shooting investigation Burlington
Two dead in Burlington shooting
Police say one person is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting in Burlington.
One dead, one injured in Burlington shooting
Barbra Ann Cochran's memoir “Hike the Course” came out on November 4.
Barbara Ann Cochran adding author to her list of careers