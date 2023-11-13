Man on a maple mission to bring joy to Vt. long-term care facilities

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - He’s a big supporter of the golden rule, and he’s using Vermont’s liquid gold to show it.

Our Elissa Borden met one man visiting long-term care facilities to drop off maple syrup, covering 2,000 miles and delivering 2,000 smiles.

When Jay Morris wanders into a long-term care facility you can bet it’s going to be a sweet visit. “Oh they’re all excited, you just walk in and ask the whole crew, do they love maple syrup? And all their hands go up,” said Morris

For the past few months, Morris has been making stops all around the state, with the sweet stuff in tow. Most recently to Burlington’s Birchwood Terrace.

“Probably 80 facilities from one corner of the state to the next I’ve been to hospices, Hope Lodge, Ronald McDonald House, so not just elderly facilities,” said Morris.

But no matter where he winds up the reaction is always the same. He calls the campaign ‘2,000 Miles for 2,000 Smiles.’ Each stop includes some quality time with residents and a sugary delivery.

It’s an idea this central Vermont native got a while back. “I was visiting a good friend of mine’s dad at a facility and they were serving Log Cabin, or fake whatever,” said Morris.

So, he decided to bring them some of the good stuff. “Their expressions were just unbelievable,” Morris said.

But it wasn’t until after his brother passed away that Morris inherited a chunk of change, and decided to buy syrup with some of it. His goal to share the wealth and share his message, “Help others when you can.”

Nowadays that help is a sweet treat for older Vermonters.

“I think it’s wonderful. It’s a wonderful thing,” said Birchwood Terrace resident Beverly Roberge.

“The residents can tell the difference between the real stuff and the fake stuff. And happy residents is what we’re here for,” said Alecia DiMario, the Executive Director of Birchwood Terrace.

As Morris racks up more miles on his SUV, he’s tapping out of this maple syrup tour for now but is hoping he’s offered some Grade-A inspiration for others to do the same.

