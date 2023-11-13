How to help
Middlebury field hockey advances to final four

Panthers seeking sixth straight national title
By Michael Dugan
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Middlebury Field Hockey team held onto a 1-0 lead until late in the fourth quarter. Then, the Panthers did what the Panthers do - put the game away. Two goals from Audrey Lazar in the final 70 seconds punched Middlebury’s ticket to the final four.

Check out the highlights in the video above.

