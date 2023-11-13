New effort to keep Mount Tom star shining bright for generations to come

WOODSTOCK, Vt. (WCAX) - For decades the star on top of Mount Tom has shined bright across the community. Now, an effort is underway to make sure the star is there for generations to come.

If you are walking in downtown Woodstock during the day or simply driving through town, the star on Mount Tom is barely noticeable. But at night, it comes to life.

“I think it is a wonderful expression of joy in a season which is dark and cold,” said John MacGovern of Woodstock.

Since the late 1950s, the star has filled the town-- both residents and tourists alike-- with holiday spirit.

The Woodstock Rotary is the steward of the star.

“Everybody I talk to is just passionate about the star,” said Norm Frates of the Woodstock Rotary Club.

But the wooden structure that holds the lights is in need of repairs. A fundraising effort is underway to replace the wood with steel so it lasts into the next century.

“I think it is a beacon and I think it gives a sense of community,” Frates said. “There’s no other community in Vermont that has one and a lot of the residents, we are all so proud of it.”

People like Jeffrey Kahn. He’s owned a business on Main Street for the last 45 years.

“When I leave Woodstock and come back into town, I see that up there and it’s like, ‘Yes, I’m home.’ It’s a very warm and welcoming symbol, especially in the winter, but I wish they would leave it up year-round,” Kahn said.

The group has already raised $80,000 toward the $120,000 goal. Construction is scheduled to begin this May.

Click here for more.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.