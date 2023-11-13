How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

New effort to keep Mount Tom star shining bright for generations to come

For decades the star on top of Mount Tom has shined bright across the community. Now, an effort...
For decades the star on top of Mount Tom has shined bright across the community. Now, an effort is underway to make sure the star is there for generations to come.(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODSTOCK, Vt. (WCAX) - For decades the star on top of Mount Tom has shined bright across the community. Now, an effort is underway to make sure the star is there for generations to come.

If you are walking in downtown Woodstock during the day or simply driving through town, the star on Mount Tom is barely noticeable. But at night, it comes to life.

“I think it is a wonderful expression of joy in a season which is dark and cold,” said John MacGovern of Woodstock.

Since the late 1950s, the star has filled the town-- both residents and tourists alike-- with holiday spirit.

The Woodstock Rotary is the steward of the star.

“Everybody I talk to is just passionate about the star,” said Norm Frates of the Woodstock Rotary Club.

But the wooden structure that holds the lights is in need of repairs. A fundraising effort is underway to replace the wood with steel so it lasts into the next century.

“I think it is a beacon and I think it gives a sense of community,” Frates said. “There’s no other community in Vermont that has one and a lot of the residents, we are all so proud of it.”

People like Jeffrey Kahn. He’s owned a business on Main Street for the last 45 years.

“When I leave Woodstock and come back into town, I see that up there and it’s like, ‘Yes, I’m home.’ It’s a very warm and welcoming symbol, especially in the winter, but I wish they would leave it up year-round,” Kahn said.

The group has already raised $80,000 toward the $120,000 goal. Construction is scheduled to begin this May.

Click here for more.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decatur Street shooting investigation in Burlington.
2 dead in Burlington shooting
Burlington police are investigating a shooting incident after a man was shot in the foot...
Man shot in foot in alleged Burlington drug dispute
The Burlington police are investigating an arson at their own department headquarters.
Police investigating arson at Burlington Police Department
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Steven Turcotte, Luke McKinnie and Xavion Martin
4 arrested in St. Johnsbury drug bust

Latest News

These farmstead milk chocolate caramels are made of goat milk, and feature the faces of the...
Made in Vermont: Big Picture Farm
A new emergency shelter opens Monday night in Montpelier.
New emergency winter shelter for homeless opening in Montpelier
Vermont’s housing crisis is spilling into more public buildings, and the state’s librarians say...
Vt. libraries push for funding as they find themselves on front lines of housing crisis
Gunfire crimes in Burlington Sunday night left two people dead and one on the run.
2 dead as police investigate multiple shooting incidents in Burlington