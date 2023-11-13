NH man among 5 US troops killed in helicopter crash over Mediterranean

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - A New Hampshire service member was among five Army aviation special operations forces killed when their helicopter crashed in the eastern Mediterranean over the weekend.

The military’s European Command said the UH-60 helicopter went down during an air refueling mission as part of military training.

U.S. Army Special Operations Command identified the man from our region as Staff Sgt. Tanner W. Grone, 26, of Gorham, New Hampshire.

Grone enlisted in the Army in 2017 as a UH-60 repairer. He served as a flight instructor and and MH-60M crew chief for the 160th. He deployed to Afghanistan and multiple times to Iraq, and he was awarded the Air Medal with Combat device, the Army Commendation Medal and the Army Achievement Medal with combat device among many other awards.

In a statement, Gov. Chris Sununu, R-New Hampshire, extended his condolences to Grone’s family, and said, in part: “Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of Staff Sgt. Grone and his four fellow soldiers who perished. Their bravery and devotion to this nation, and the protection of our freedoms, shall never be forgotten.”

The other four service members killed in the crash were identified as Chief Warrant Officer 3 Stephen R. Dwyer, 38, of Clarksville, Tennessee; Chief Warrant Officer 2 Shane M. Barnes, 34, of Sacramento, California; Sgt. Andrew P. Southard, 27, of Apache Junction, Arizona; and Sgt. Cade M. Wolfe, 24, of Mankato, Minnesota. They were all part of the Army’s 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment based at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

The commander of the Army Special Operations Command, Lt. Gen. Jonathan Braga, said the fallen soldiers “hail from rare patriotic families with deep military service ties that span multiple generations and formations.”

“This is devastating news that reverberates across the entire Special Operations community,” Braga said on Monday in a statement. “Every loss is tough, but in this case, service to the Nation is truly a family business and it’s hard to express the amount of sorrow that we all feel right now.”

All of the fallen soldiers were highly decorated, with multiple combat deployments.

The U.S. has built up its force presence in the eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East in response to Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

