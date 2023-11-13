How to help
Officers arrest suspect in arson at Burlington Police Department

Burlington police have made an arrest in an arson incident that happened inside their own headquarters early Monday morning.
Burlington police have made an arrest in an arson incident that happened inside their own headquarters early Monday morning.(WCAX)
By Katharine Huntley
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington police have made an arrest in an arson incident that happened inside their own headquarters early Monday morning.

They say Steven Romprey, 62, of Burlington, entered the police station on North Avenue at about 2 a.m. and began setting things on fire.

That triggered the sprinklers in the vestibule which flooded some of the building and disrupted dispatch, which was forced to temporarily move operations to the South Burlington Police Department.

No one was injured, but police believe the building sustained thousands of dollars in damage.

Police said Romprey told them he was trying to “make a point.”

“The fire itself didn’t cause a tremendous amount of damage. You may have seen it when you entered through the vestibule but it in that vestibule caused a tremendous amount of smoke, it released the sprinkler system which then inundated large portions of our building and floor and it’s going to be many thousands of dollars in remediation,” Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad said.

Police are charging Romprey with arson and multiple counts of reckless endangerment.

