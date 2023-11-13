One dead, one injured in Burlington shooting

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say one person is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting in Burlington.

Police say the shooting happened at 21 Decatur St. in Burlington’s Old North End.

They say both people were shot - they did not say why or how.

First responders transported the injured person to the hospital.

This is a developing story and WCAX continue to provide updates as they come in.

