One dead, one injured in Burlington shooting

Decatur Street shooting investigation Burlington
By Hailey Morgan and WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say one person is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting in Burlington.

Police say the shooting happened at 21 Decatur St. in Burlington’s Old North End.

They say both people were shot - they did not say why or how.

First responders transported the injured person to the hospital.

This is a developing story and WCAX continue to provide updates as they come in.

