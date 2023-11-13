Police identify men killed in Burlington shooting

How to help
By Katharine Huntley
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have released the identities of two men who were murdered in downtown Burlington Sunday night.

Burlington police say they found Khalif Jones, 27, of Stowe, and Anthony Smith, 26, of Vergennes, shot in the head Sunday just after 9 p.m. on Decatur Street. One of the men was dead. The other died at the hospital.

No arrests have been made yet and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police in Burlington at 802-658-2704.

Our Katharine Huntley is gathering more details on this story and will have updates for you starting on the Channel 3 News at 4 p.m.

