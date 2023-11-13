Should local hockey clubs add more safety protocols for players

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Ice hockey is known for being a dangerous sport - and local clubs are making sure they take the right steps to keep players safe.

Vermont Junior Catamounts President Justin Martin advises parents to be aware of the safety protocols within the sport.

Martin says wearing helmets with ear guards that protect the side of the head protects players is essential because concussions are a huge part of the sport.

Martin says his hockey players are required to wear neck guards covering the neck area but as of right now - there is currently no mandate for NHL players to wear neck guards.

“And as technology improves, I think the neck guards are just one thing that people can utilize to again help better protect their kids in those situations,” Martin said.

The English Ice Hockey Association recently announced neck guards and protectors will become mandatory starting in 2024 throughout all levels of ice hockey in England.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.