How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Should local hockey clubs add more safety protocols for players

By Jessica Tara
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Ice hockey is known for being a dangerous sport - and local clubs are making sure they take the right steps to keep players safe.

Vermont Junior Catamounts President Justin Martin advises parents to be aware of the safety protocols within the sport.

Martin says wearing helmets with ear guards that protect the side of the head protects players is essential because concussions are a huge part of the sport.

Martin says his hockey players are required to wear neck guards covering the neck area but as of right now - there is currently no mandate for NHL players to wear neck guards.

“And as technology improves, I think the neck guards are just one thing that people can utilize to again help better protect their kids in those situations,” Martin said.

The English Ice Hockey Association recently announced neck guards and protectors will become mandatory starting in 2024 throughout all levels of ice hockey in England.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Burlington ambulance stolen while responding to call
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Mike Badalyan has a sweet spot for a 2003 Dodge Neon and what it represents for a South...
South Burlington couple get Veterans Day present
Noah Kahan/File
Vermonter Noah Kahan nominated for Grammy
Outdoor Gear Exchange opens new Essex location
Outdoor Gear Exchange opens new Essex location

Latest News

Barbra Ann Cochran's memoir “Hike the Course” came out on November 4.
Barbara Ann Cochran adding author to her list of careers
Annual Steampunk Expo in Essex Junction wrapped up Sunday.
2nd annual Vt Steampunk Exposition in Essex Junction
Montpelier Craft Show
Has rising cost of materials hurt the craft show vendors?
Craft shows and holiday markets are a popular place to find unique gifts.
Has rising cost of materials hurt the craft show vendors?