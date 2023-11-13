Student government calls for Vt. State University to focus on concerns of students

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State University’s student government says it is not being heard. Their concerns follow a vote of no confidence in VTSU’s administration.

Essentially, they say the administration and the board of trustees are not considering the needs and concerns of students during the transformation process, and they want to see a more student-centered approach.

They say recent cuts in programs and staff have been in positions that face students and serve the student population.

Earlier this month, four student government associations passed a resolution saying they have no confidence in the board of trustees.

They say that they understand that cuts have to be made. Instead, they say they want to see more cuts from the top of the administration, including positions within the chancellor’s office

“The cuts made through optimization 2.0 are misguided and I believe will be a detriment to VTSU that they will never be able to overcome,” said Adsel Sparrow, the vice president of the Castleton Student Government Association.

Vermont is several years into a transformation plan to make it sustainable in the face of declining enrollment, competition from other schools and more.

State lawmakers gave the colleges millions in bridge funding with the expectation that they would save $25 million over five years.

Meanwhile, the board of trustees met Monday afternoon and reaffirmed their confidence in the optimization plans, saying the state colleges are on track to be financially sustainable by 2027.

In a joint statement, they say it’s time the system focuses on in-demand degrees in trades like plumbing and nursing.

This change comes as the new president, David Bergh, is set to take over the reins on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.