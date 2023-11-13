How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

‘Tiny Pretty Things’ actor reveals brain cancer diagnosis

Barton Cowperthwaite, the star of Netflix’s "Tiny Pretty Things," wrote on Instagram that he...
Barton Cowperthwaite, the star of Netflix’s "Tiny Pretty Things," wrote on Instagram that he has a brain tumor the size of a lemon.(Source: Instagram|@bartonc/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:31 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Actor Barton Cowperthwaite said he has Stage 2 brain cancer.

The star of Netflix’s “Tiny Pretty Things” wrote on Instagram that he has a brain tumor the size of a lemon.

It was discovered after he suffered “several seizures.” According to the actor, surgery is the only option.

He said he’s scheduled for it in the next week or so, pending second opinions from other doctors.

Cowperthwaite said he should be back to normal after that procedure and rehab.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decatur Street shooting investigation in Burlington.
2 dead in Burlington shooting
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
File photo
Burlington ambulance stolen while responding to call
Outdoor Gear Exchange opens new Essex location
Outdoor Gear Exchange opens new Essex location
Barbara Ann Cochran's memoir “Hike the Course” came out on Nov. 4.
Olympian Barbara Ann Cochran adds author to list of accomplishments

Latest News

Just a little dietary change made a difference in blood pressure, according to a recent study.
Eliminating 1 teaspoon of salt from diet daily makes big difference in health, study says
A Vermont library is putting picture books under the Christmas tree this holiday season.
Fletcher Free Library hosts “Books for Children” campaign
Four people are in custody after a drug bust in St. Johnsbury.
Four arrested in St. Johnsbury drug bust
FILE - Workers and family members take part in a 15-city walkout to demand $15 per hour wages...
New rule would make it easier for millions of Americans to unionize, but businesses are pushing back
FILE - AAA says it is going to be the busiest Thanksgiving in several years.
Thanksgiving travel to break records, AAA says