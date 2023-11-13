How to help
Two-goal first half propels Middlebury men’s soccer to third round

Panthers will face Cortland on Saturday
By Michael Dugan
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After two first half goals, the Middlebury men’s soccer team was able to hold off a flurry of chances by Johns Hopkins on Sunday to earn a 2-1 victory and advance to the third round of the NCAA tournament.

“Lots of guys with good performances. We got a lot to work on, Hopkins were very good, at times we were not the better team on the day. But we feel overall, we controlled the game the ways we had to, scored more goals,” head coach Alex Elias said. “We got more goals in us, we got more games in us. Proud of them, lot to do, lot to earn, but just glad we get to keep training.”

