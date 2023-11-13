How to help
UVM women's hockey earns weekend split with #15 Boston College

UVM welcomes in Maine this weekend
UVM welcomes in Maine this weekend
By Michael Dugan
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After falling Friday night, the UVM women’s hockey team withstood an equalizing goal from Boston College with two minutes remaining, responding just nine seconds later with a game-winner courtesy of Maddy Skelton.

“We certainly challenged the team to step up and flip the script,” head coach Jim Plumer said of his message after the first period Saturday.

Looking ahead, Plumer also said he’s been pleased with his team’s offensive attack, but sees some things he’d like to clean up on the other side.

“We’ve been producing pretty consistently, we’ve gotta be better on the defensive end. The fact that we’re over .500 with the amount of goals we’ve given up is not something I want to be a trademark of our program and our team,” he said. “We’ve gotta tighten up the defensive side of things, that’s really it. Maine split with BC last weekend, so we know they’re capable of producing, and we have to pay attention to details.”

