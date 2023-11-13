Vermont farm goes viral with doggone fun experience

JEFFERSONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont farm that specializes in golden retrievers has gone viral, and the farm’s owners say the social media hype helped their business.

At the Golden Dog Farm, the fastest growing product is the puppies.

“I’m having the best time of my life,” said Nicole Sasson, a visitor from Montreal.

“So happy. This is so much fun,” said Trevor Gedenberg, a visitor from Massachusetts.

“This is so therapeutic,” said Kacey Deforte of Massachusetts.

“Just wholesome chaos,” said Shale Brown of Montreal.

“An explosion of happiness,” said Caitline Dermody of Massachusetts.

On a farm in Jeffersonville that overlooks Smugglers’ Notch and Mount Mansfield, a dozen or so fluffy dogs play and snuggle with guests while they drink cider during the Golden Retriever Experience.

“The world is a bit of a heavy place right now. There’s a lot going on. And this is just an hour to step away from that,” Doug Worple said.

Doug and Becca Worple own the Golden Dog Farm. The two spent most of their careers at desk jobs in Cincinnati, Ohio. During the pandemic, they decided they wanted a change. They picked up and moved everything to Vermont. Now, the two run a vineyard, their own sugarhouse and-- Becca’s favorite part-- collect honey from their beekeeping endeavors.

“I didn’t realize how much I’d love it,” Becca Worple said. “It’s so peaceful.”

Their newest project is the Golden Retriever Experience. They put the listing up to book a tour on a Wednesday in late September.

“Thursday it was like crickets. Chirp, chirp, nothing happening,” Doug Worple said.

That is until the couple put a video up on Instagram. A travel influencer scraped video from their Instagram and put it in a video for their page for suggestions on what to do in Vermont during foliage season.

“That blew up. It had five or six million views, and then we woke up on Friday I think, and we were sold out,” Worple said.

Caitlin Dermody is a teacher in Massachusetts. She drove three-and-a-half hours to get here.

“I saw an Instagram video and just knew that we had to come. And I looked and they had a time slot on my day off, so it worked out,” Dermody said.

That video may have been the farm’s saving grace. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, one in five businesses fail within their first year. The social media marketing campaign skyrocketed the business. But the Worples credit Vermont and its people for their success.

“People are collaborative here, not competitive,” Doug Worple said.

In fact, the whole experience is a collaboration. The dogs belong to Dana Menne who brings the goldens on his truck every weekend to play with the customers. The Worples learned sugaring from Vermonters and even their vineyard harvest came from the help of the town.

“The whole neighborhood came and helped us harvest the first year,” Doug Worple said.

Customers say they can feel that sense of community and love on the property-- it’s tangible.

“An atmosphere of just happiness which is so, so, so cool. I’ve never experienced that before,” Sasson said.

The Worples have almost sold out of all of their golden experiences until mid-December, but worry not, in 2024, they’ll be doing the same doggone good thing.

