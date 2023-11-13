Victim of Hardwick shooting dies

HARDWICK, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say the victim of a shooting in Hardwick died over the weekend.

Vermont state police say Robert Marquis, 52, was shot at his Hardwick home on Wednesday by Donald Brochu, 55, who later killed himself.

Investigators say Brochu was renting a room from Marquis at the home at 76 Elm Street.

About two hours after the shooting, police found Brouchu’s vehicle crashed on Route 15 in Walden. Troopers found him walking on Cahoon Farm Road about two miles away armed with a handgun. In an attempt to de-escalate, police called in crisis negotiators and spoke with Brochu by phone. After continuing to ignore commands to drop his gun, troopers fired bean bags and other nonlethal rounds. That’s when police say Brochu shot himself in the head. He died at the scene.

Monday afternoon, police said Marquis died at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington over the weekend after several days of treatment.

The medical examiner performed an autopsy Sunday and determined Marquis’ cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was homicide.

His family shared that Marquis was an organ donor, and they say his decision saved at least three lives.

Police are still investigating the shooting. Once their investigation is done, troopers will turn the case over to the Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office for review, given that the suspect in the homicide died by suicide.

