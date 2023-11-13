Vt. libraries push for funding as they find themselves on front lines of housing crisis

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s housing crisis is spilling into more public buildings, and the state’s librarians say they need more support. That’s one of the key takeaways in a new 1,000-page report to lawmakers outlining what is and isn’t working.

Librarians in communities large and small say they are increasingly on the front lines of mental health, housing and substance-use issues.

At the Aldrich Public Library in Barre, Director Kristin Baumann says the 115-year-old building is the beating heart of the community.

Baumann and her staff connect people with all kinds of services: books, Wi-Fi, computers, printers and local public programs. But more frequently, she says they are on the front lines of drug use, homelessness and other social needs.

“We witness it, we see it and I think as librarians we feel compelled to help,” Baumann said.

Down the road at the Kellogg-Hubbard Library in Montpelier, which was hit hard by this summer’s floods, recovery continues.

Director Carolyn Picazio says this year, library staff have been dealing with issues beyond their training, dealing with social and human services.

“We have had human waste to clean up from our yard, so many Twisted Tea cans in the bushes and we have also had people sleeping on our front steps,” Picazio said.

At times, libraries are the only places open to the public with heat, Wi-Fi, bathrooms and more. These community hubs have different funding and governance models.

A new report, two years in the making, explains the challenges and opportunities facing all of Vermont’s libraries.

The report also says low wages and health care benefits have led to staff shortages.

Picazio in Montpelier says she and her team are looking for more resources for training to deal with the increased workload.

“If we can’t answer something outright then we try to direct people to the best resource, so understanding where those resources are is hugely important,” she said.

Upkeep is also an issue. Many of Vermont’s libraries are more than a century old.

Funding libraries can be complex-- some are incorporated nonprofits or owned by a town or city, or at a school or college.

Vermont’s library standards haven’t been updated in the Legislature since the 1980s, leading to different conditions in hours, resources and staffing.

“It’s really key that for people who have fewer resources that libraries continue to provide supports, but for everybody that we are a place where people can come discuss things and that the programming we’re offering is a place where people are sharing ideas,” Vt. Library Commissioner Catherine Delneo said.

There are many recommendations to the Legislature. But people behind the report hope this will be a starting point for local communities to bolster staffing, programs and training in libraries.

Click here to read the full report.

